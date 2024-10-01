RVHS addition work wraps up in time for resuming classes

Construction work on the new two-story addition at Royal Valley High School has been completed just in time for the second semester, which began Wednesday, Jan. 3.

The yearlong construction project to add new classrooms for band/choir, art, agriculture and audio/visual students was given the final approval by the fire marshal yesterday morning, Superintendent Aaric Davis said.

“We’re pretty darn close to being complete,” Davis said on Friday.

There was a minor issue with the flooring for the new audio/visual classroom, which includes a computer lab and a recording area, and another classroom on the lower level.

“When they went to go lay the plank tile flooring, some of it was warped,” Davis said. “It was creating some weird gaps in the floor. So they’ve temporarily laid down some brown carpet for the fire marshal inspection. The carpet will be pulled back up once some new tile comes in.”

The lower level of the addition includes a large agriculture classroom with room for growing indoor plants, as well as a storage workroom, an audio/visual classroom, a storage area for the custodial department, bathrooms and another classroom, which is currently unoccupied.

The second level features a large band/choir room that includes three practice rooms and storage areas for music and instruments, as well as an art room with lots of storage.

“The new band room is extremely nice,” Davis said.

Both stories of the addition connect to current hallway corridors at the high school, which required a stairwell to be torn out during the Christmas break.

“There’s still a few odds and ends that need to be finished, but it’s not going to stop the rooms from being used,” Davis said. “With the new stairwell, the concrete has to cure for a while before we can add the epoxy flooring. So the flooring on the hallway connections won’t be completely done.”

