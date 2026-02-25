RV sixth-grader to represent county in state spelling bee

Royal Valley sixth-grader Eli Tecumseh will represent Jackson County at the Sunflower State Spelling Bee next month.

The Jackson County Spelling Bee was held Wednesday morning at Royal Valley Middle School and only included the fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth-grade class winners from Royal Valley.

Holton and Jackson Heights did not send any representatives to the county bee this year because those districts were unable to complete their class bees in time, it was reported.

Holton Middle School Principal Michael Kimberlin, Jackson Heights Middle/High School Principal Kevin Vanderbilt and Royal Valley Principal Keith Glotzbach submitted a joint statement on the decision.

“While Jackson County will not hold a countywide spelling bee with all three districts this year due to scheduling challenges that prevented all participating schools from completing their local qualifying bees, we are excited to recognize the Royal Valley students as this year’s county spelling bee qualifiers,” according to the statement. “These students will proudly represent Jackson County at the state competition. Holton and Jackson Heights fully support this outcome and commend the Royal Valley students for their dedication and achievement. We wish them continued success and look forward to cheering them on as they represent our county at the state level.”

Each grade level at Royal Valley Middle School held a bee, and the winners included Colton Cantrell (fifth grade), Eli Tecumseh (sixth grade), Connor Lambrecht (seventh grade) and Zinny Evans (eighth grade).

Tecumseh will compete at the Sunflower State Spelling Bee set for March 21 at Kansas Wesleyan University in Salina. Evans will serve as the alternate.

