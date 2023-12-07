RV handbook changes OK'd

Several new policies regarding graduation requirements, lockers and drug offenses are being implemented at Royal Valley schools this year after the USD 337 Board of Education recently OK’d changes to student and staff handbooks.

During the board’s recent meeting, the building principals presented changes to their school’s handbooks for the 2023-24 school year.

At the high school, Cassie Geis, RVHS principal, outlined the current graduation requirements for sophomores through seniors and the new state requirements for the incoming freshmen, which is the graduating Class 2027.

For this year’s freshman class and every class after, students must have 3.5 credits of English and a half credit of speech or another communication course. Current upperclassmen are required to have just four credits of English.

In addition, incoming freshmen must have one credit of a computer science or approved STEM course before they can graduate. Those students only need one credit of a career and technical education class.

Currently, sophomores, juniors and seniors need two credits of career and technical education classes to graduate.

“The total number of credits will be the same overall,” Geis said.

Also effective with the Class of 2027 is a new graduation honors system. Summa cum laude graduates will be recognized with a medal and cords and cum laude graduates will be recognized with a cord. Requirements for both honors are outlined in the new student handbook.

Geis also clarified the school’s activity participation attendance policy. A student must be present at school for at least three and a half hours before they can participate in a school activity the same day, such as sports and clubs. There are some approved exceptions, such as a funeral.

