RV B.O.E. meetings moving to Wednesdays

Royal Valley Board of Education meetings will move from Mondays to Wednesdays this August following a 5-0 vote.

During the board of education’s meeting on Monday evening, board members continued a discussion about moving the board meetings to a different night of the week to avoid conflicts with student activities.

“There’s been several meetings when there’s only been four of us. We do have a few board members with middle school students, and a lot of times, middle school events are on Monday nights,” said Board Vice President Ann Kelly.

Superintendent Aaric Davis provided board members with a list of board meeting dates for the 2025-26 school year for Monday evenings and another list for Wednesday evenings, along with a list of district activities planned for those same evenings, such as middle school and high school sporting events and school concerts.

Board member Adele Wahwassuck asked if the meetings could be scheduled on either night of the week depending on what activities are being held that month.

Davis said that “for transparency,” it’s best to be consistent and hold meetings on the same day each month.

After comparing the lists, board members were in favor of switching the meetings to Wednesdays for the next school year starting in August.

The new meeting dates for the 2025-26 school year include: Aug. 13 and 27, Sept. 10, Oct. 15, Nov. 19, Dec. 10, Jan. 14 and 28, Feb. 11, March 11 and 25, April 8 and 22, May 13, June 10 and 24 and July 8.

All meetings are held at 7 p.m. at the district office in Mayetta and are open to the public.

