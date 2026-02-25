RV board approves tech purchases for students

The Royal Valley Board of Education approved $40,551 in new student technology purchases and received updates on district technology improvements during its Feb. 11 meeting.

Trevor Krogman, district technology director, reported that the district can now provide 10-gigabyte capabilities across its network following upgrades to its network switches.

Wi-Fi is now available at the RVHS stadium ticket booth and concession stand, allowing staff to accept credit card payments, it was reported.

Krogman also presented three quotes for 140 Lenovo Chromebooks as part of the district’s annual student device rotation. He noted that increasing RAM costs are driving up Chromebook prices.

The board approved the purchase of 140 Lenovo Chromebooks and Google licenses from CDW-G of Illinois for a total cost of $40,551.

The other bids were $51,931.97 from SHI of New Jersey and $48,580 from Two Trees Technologies of Wichita.

Krogman also said he plans to begin rotating out some of the MacBooks used by teaching staff next year. Superintendent Aaric Davis suggested purchasing 20 MacBooks annually and rotating them among staff members.

With middle school science classroom renovations planned for this summer, Krogman recommended purchasing two new Promethean interactive boards. Older Promethean boards could then be reassigned to other classrooms.

Board member Kelli Lambrecht asked whether Krogman remotely monitors student device activity during the school day to ensure students are not accessing games, YouTube or inappropriate content.

Krogman said he has that capability. The district currently uses two management tools to help prevent students from accessing inappropriate material.

He and Davis said that while the district could block YouTube access for certain grade levels, they would first want to discuss the matter with building principals before making any changes.

