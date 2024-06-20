The Rustic Spur opens in downtown Holton

Growing up in Woodstock, Ill., Kayley Dvorak spent hours in her mother’s home goods store dreaming of the day she could open up a store of her own.

That dream was finally realized in May when Dvorak opened The Rustic Spur on the north side of the Holton Square at 108 W. Fifth St.

“My mom has a store on a town Square and now so do I,” Dvorak said. “I’m a cowgirl at heart. I’ve always like the western lifestyle and its rustic feel. I wanted to bring that to my store.”

The Rustic Spur features antiques, furniture and collectibles curated by Dvorak, as well as items from eight other local vendors. The local vendors offer a variety of items from candles to soaps to clothing to engraved wood pieces.

Dvorak grew up in Woodstock antiquing with her mother and grandmother.

“We always liked decorating the house. My mom and I shared that together as one of our many hobbies,” she said. “We grew to love finding things at garage sales and flea markets and even at different antique stores. We knew we could make a room feel a certain way bringing together different pieces.”

She and her mom also started “rescuing” pieces that caught their eye on the side of the road or leaning up against a garage.

“We learned real fast that people were paying good money for antiques and collectibles and things that they could repurpose,” she said.

Now Dvorak is bringing that keen eye to Holton at The Rustic Spur, which opened May 17.

