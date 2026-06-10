R&R Entertainment offers family fun with inflatables

From Glory Days to backyard birthday parties, R&R Entertainment has quickly become a familiar part of family fun in Jackson County, bringing inflatable slides, obstacle courses and bounce houses to events across the region.

Now in its third year of business, the Holton-based company offers commercial-grade inflatables for community events, festivals and private celebrations.

The business is owned by brothers-in-law Richard Iverson and Ryan Matzke. Both graduated from Holton High School in 2010 and live in Holton. Matzke is married to Iverson’s sister, Madison.

The pair started R&R Entertainment in May 2024 as a side business. Matzke is a physical therapist at Holton Community Hospital, while Iverson works for an engineering company in Lawrence and also serves in the Air National Guard.

“We were talking about all the events around the local area that we want to take our kids to, and we noticed that there wasn’t a local business that offered inflatables,” Iverson said.

They began researching state requirements and insurance regulations before launching the business.

In their first year, the men started with three inflatable units. Today, they have expanded their inventory to 13 units.

The business participates in festivals and special events, including Glory Days, July Jubilee and Fall Fest.

“The community has come out and really supported us during the major events,” Iverson said.

During community events, R&R Entertainment typically provides one obstacle course and a smaller unit, like a bounce house, for younger children.

Parents can purchase a wristband for $10 that gives children unlimited access to the inflatables throughout the duration of the event.

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