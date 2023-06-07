Royal Valley teachers get 6.5-percent salary increase

Teachers in the Royal Valley district will receive a 6.5 percent salary increase, on average, in pay as part of new salary negotiations approved Monday night during the Royal Valley Board of Education meeting.

The board approved the ratified negotiated teacher agreement, which includes a starting salary for teachers new to the profession at $45,000, which is a 7.4 percent increase. All first-time teachers will also now begin on step one of the teacher salary schedule, which is a change.

Current teaching staff will also receive salary increases based on “step movement experience” that, on average, is about a 6.5 percent increase, it was reported.

As part of the new contract, the district will also increase its monthly contribution for health insurance for employees from $480 to $490 per month.

The new contract also increases the relocation incentive from $1,500 to $3,000.

A new “non-chargeable leave” section was also added to the contract that allows teachers to be absent for work for two days for the death of a family members.

Immediate family is defined as a spouse, child, parent, sibling, grandchild, spouse’s parent, spouse’s child, stepchild, grandparent or anyone who resides within the employee’s primary residence.

In addition, a one-time retention incentive check of $1,000 using ESSER III funds will be given to all teaching staff in November as part of the contract.

Classified and administrative staff also received salary increases that averaged at about 6.5 percent, it was reported.

Superintendent Aaric Davis said that that total compensation package for teachers totals $414,401 in new money and the cost for classified staff and administrators was increased $132,542 for a total cost of $440,943.

