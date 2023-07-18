Royal Valley school board approves track work

The Royal Valley Board of Education approved a total bid of $553,427 from Shirley Construction of Topeka to relocate the long jump and triple jump areas and resurface the entire track at RVHS.

The cost includes $306,943 to move the runways and landing pits for the triple jump and long jump events just east of the track and $246,484 to resurface the track.

During the board’s meeting on Monday evening, Superintendent Aaric Davis said that the current runways and pits for the events are located near the north and south sideline areas on the football field and that they pose a safety risk.

“I’m fearful that a football player is going to come off the field and hit the concrete that is there,” Davis said. “They should not be this close to the playing surface.”

As part of the contract, Shirley Construction will construct the new long jump and triple jump runways east of the track, remove the existing runways and reseed the area.

“There will be four pits with an overlapping area for athletes to start from,” he said.

The scope of the project also includes some dirt work to level the area for the new runways.

