Royal Valley board OKs replacement of HS intercom system

The Royal Valley Board of Education took action Monday evening to replace the 30-plus year old intercom system at the high school.

On a 6-0 vote, the board approved the purchase and installation of a Telecenter U (TCU) intercom system at a cost of $111,305.97 from SWC of Kansas City. This is the same system installed at RVMS a few years ago, Superintendent Aaric Davis reported.

“The intercom system has been struggling this year. I currently have it up and running, but it has gone down a couple of times in the past year,” Davis said. “It is on its last leg and is due for replacement.”

The current system is more than 30 years old, but four years ago, Davis said the district purchased a new “computer brain,” which was overlayed onto the old intercom system at the school.

“When we switch over to this new intercom system, we’re going away from old copper speaker wires and switching over to internet cabling,” Davis said. “We already have the computer brain for this new system.”

Also during the meeting, Davis provided an update on the construction of the new two-story addition on the south side of the high school.

Davis reported that sheetrock has been installed, and crew members are expected to begin painting the walls by the end of the week.

Metal siding has arrived this week and will also be installed shortly.

“Things are rolling along,” he said.

The addition may be complete as early as Jan. 1 or by mid-January, he said. Davis and board members also discussed holding an open house for the public once the addition is complete.

