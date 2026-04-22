Royal Valley board OKs Impact Aid, Title VI budgets

Proposed budgets for both Impact Aid and Title VI funds were approved during the Royal Valley Board of Education meeting on the evening of April 8.

The budgets continue to benefit the district in a variety of ways, including funding after-school transportation, tutoring and mental health services.

At Royal Valley, programs and benefits funded by Impact Aid and Title VI are available to all students and not just those who reside on the Prairie Band Potawatomi Reservation.

Separate budget hearings were held for both proposed budgets during the meeting.

The Title VI budget approved totals $76,600 and is for the 2026-27 school year. This year’s budget was $75,416.

The federal Title VI Indian Education program provides financial assistance to schools for programs serving Native American students.

The Title VI budget includes $52,249 for salaries for tutors and a culture/craft specialist, $3,972 for fringe benefits, $11,000 for travel and mileage, $4,500 for events and $4,879 for supplies.

Part of this budget helps cover expenses for members of the Native American Singers and Dancers when they travel to participate in the Battle of the Plains competition in Bartlesville, Okla.

Carrie O’Toole, who serves on both budget committees, attended the meeting and spoke about both budgets.

“It’s really nice to go to Bartlesville every year to let our students shine and give them that opportunity,” O’Toole said.

The Impact Aid parent committee budget, which is for the current school year, was also approved and totals $197,500. The is the same budget as last year.

O’Toole said that the district’s student population is almost 38 percent Native American, and that many students, including non-Native American students, wouldn’t be able to participate in after-school activities without the activity bus, which is funded by this budget.

For more on this and other stories, please log in to your holtonrecorder.net account and select “April 15, 2026” under “E-Editions.”