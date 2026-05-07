Royal Valley board approves trip request for FCCLA

Three Royal Valley High School students will attend the FCCLA National Leadership Conference in Washington, D.C. this summer after the trip request was approved during the board of education meeting on April 22.

Senior Kiley Rogers and sophomore Hanna Myers qualified to compete at the conference, and freshman Ella Rawlings and sponsor Monique Litherland were selected to present at the event, which is July 5-10.

All three students presented to the school board on their FCCLA projects during the meeting.

Rogers is competing in Professional Presentation, and her project focused on understanding the new dietary guidelines. After researching the guidelines, she taught them to students in the three culinary classes at the school.

As a hands-on component, Rogers led the students through the process of making breakfast burritos. The students made about 300 burritos in total that they could take home.

Myers is competing in Career Investigation, and her project included job shadowing and researching a career as a military dentist.

She created a portfolio that outlines the education and skills required for the profession.

Rawlings and Litherland will present about a Pete’s Garden “Kids Feeding Kids” grant the RV FCCLA program received for its Hands of Hope program. The grant was for more than $700.

To address food insecurity in the district, Rawlings led students in creating 1,550 servings of chicken fried rice meals that were distributed to families before Thanksgiving break and spring break.

Meals were also distributed to senior citizens in the community who attended the district’s annual senior citizens’ lunch.

The board approved the trip request with the students covering their own costs, including airfare, and agreed to cover Litherland’s costs up to $3,162.

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