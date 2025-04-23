Roush opens construction and contracting business

As a youth growing up in Holton, Kolby Roush found himself intrigued by watching people build houses and other structures.

“I knew I wanted to be somewhere in the construction field as I got older,” said Roush, who has opened Roush Construction and Contracting, LLC, for business in Holton after working with the late Gary Sawyer for the better part of a decade.

Roush got his start in the construction business as a sophomore in high school, helping Sawyer — owner of Sawyer Custom Building and Remodeling for more than half a century in the Holton area — on weekends.

“When I started out, I didn’t really know anything about construction,” Roush said. “It just happened where I hooked up with Gary, and that’s where everything began.”

Eventually, Roush transitioned into working for Sawyer over the summer, and after he graduated from Holton High School in 2020, he decided to join Sawyer full-time.

“All the basics, from framing a wall to putting finishing trim down and everything it entails — everything I know I pretty much learned from him and how he did it,” Roush said of Sawyer.

As Roush noted, he learned more than just how to build things from Sawyer.

To read the rest of the article, please subscribe to The Holton Recorder.