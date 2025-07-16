Road reconstruction project

Holton Street Superintendent Greg Tanking (shown above, second from left) smoothed out freshly-poured concrete in the 200 block of Wisconsin Avenue on Monday morning while members of his crew spread the concrete around as part of a pavement reconstruction project in that block. The photo above features, from left to right, Aaron Watkins, Tanking, Nick Pelton, Gary Marney, Tyler Miller and Peyton Thomes. Tanking said the main street construction should be finished by the end of this week, adding that the street crew will be coming back in to pour curbs and driveway accesses when the street work is complete.