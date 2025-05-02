Rising costs cited in Jackson RWD 3 rate increases

Jackson County Rural Water District 3 customers are paying a little more for their water, with much of the reason being the rising cost of just about everything in the wake of the COVID-19 pan­demic, according to RWD 3 gener­al man­ager Brenda Adkins.

RWD 3’s new water rates, which went into effect on Jan. 1, are a base rate of $30 per meter per month, plus $7.99 per 1,000 gal­lons of water that goes through the meter, Adkins said.

Prior to the increase, the base rate was $25 per meter per month, along with $6.95 per 1,000 gallons of water, with those rates in effect since Jan. 1, 2022, she said.

“We have experienced rising costs since COVID-19 in 2020,” Adkins said. “There’s inflation and pipe prices, and all of our materials have increased in cost. Plus we have regular repair and mainte­nance on the 500-plus miles of pipeline that we have.”

Adkins noted that the cost of a standard residential meter has also increased from $4,500 to $5,000, according to action taken by the district’s board of directors in Sep­tember. The previous residential meter price had been in effect since January of 2017, she added.

The rural water district currently serves more than 2,000 water cus­tomers in five counties, six cities and the Prairie Band Potawatomi reservation, it was reported. The district’s primary source of water is Banner Creek Reservoir — wa­ter that is treated by Public Whole­sale Water District 18 and sold to RWD 3 and City of Holton cus­tomers — and also has seven wells to draw from.

District officials are “continu­ously looking for ways to improve and update the water district,” with system improvements, new piping and size upgrades for existing pipes, Adkins said.

For more on this and other stories, please log in to your holtonrecorder.net account and select "Jan. 29, 2025" under "E-Editions."