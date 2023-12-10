Riley named city manager

The City of Holton now officially has its first female city manager.

Teresa Riley, 59, who has worked for the City of Holton for three decades and has been serving as interim city manager following the retirement of Kerwin McKee in April, was named Holton’s new city manager at Monday’s Holton City Commission meeting.

Riley, who has been serving as Holton’s city clerk since 2009, said she was “excited” to be named to the position.

“I’m not really the center-of-attention kind of person,” she said. “But I’m excited for the job and the challenges that lay ahead.”

At the commission’s Monday, Sept. 18 meeting, at which time the commissioners first formally offered the city manager’s position to Riley, who told commissioners she would consider the offer and respond at Monday’s meeting.

Monday’s announcement came after a 15-minute executive session held during the meeting to discuss non-elected personnel matters.

“We have officially hired Teresa as our city manager,” Holton Mayor Bob Dieckmann said after returning to open session, prompting cheers from commissioners.

Riley, a 1982 graduate of Holton High School, began working for the City of Holton in February of 1993 as an administrative assistant under then-City Clerk Pat McClintock. After McClintock’s death in August of 2009, Riley was appointed by acting city manager McKee to be the new city clerk.

