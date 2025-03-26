Riley Electric notes 80th year

For 80 years, Riley Electric of Holton has been providing a variety of electrical services, both commercial and residential, in the Jackson County area, and it’s recognized in this area as the model family business.

Byron Riley took over ownership of the business in 1998, continuing the legacy of service that began in 1945 when his grandfather, Bill Riley, opened the business, then passed it down to his son, Dick Riley.

Today, Riley Electric specializes in home generator systems as standby power sources, but the business also handles overhead and underground wiring services, electrical system maintenance and remodels and service upgrades for its customers throughout northeastern Kansas.

Bill Riley, who had worked for several years in the City of Holton’s distribution department, decided to go into business for himself, and in 1945, Riley Electric opened for business. But not long after opening, Bill — who also served as a fire chief with Holton’s fire department — was injured in a fire, and his son, Dick, at 11 years of age, joined the business as hired help after school.

Dick Riley continued his training in electrical work through high school and afterward, and he took over the business from his father. Byron Riley continued the family tradition, getting started in electrical work with his father and grandfather when he was just eight years old.

Byron’s on-the-job training and vocational-technical studies during his high school years helped him to become a full-time employee right after he graduated from Holton High School in 1982. He took over the business from his father in 1998 and continues to serve a sizable portion of the county and the surrounding area.

“We do a lot of residential and farm-related work, but really all types,” Byron said.

Riley Electric had also been promoting the installation and use of home standby generators after the December 2007 ice storm left many in the area without power for up to two weeks. The business became a licensed dealer of Briggs and Stratton Home Standby Systems and Winco Generators in 2011.

To read the rest of the article, please subscribe to The Holton Recorder.