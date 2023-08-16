Revenue Neutral Rate tax statements mailed

The Jackson County Clerk’s Office mailed 10,894 revenue neutral tax rate notices to county property owners last week, according to Jackson County Clerk Kristie Richter.

These notices are not a bill but a notice of each government entities’ intent (or non-intent) to exceed the revenue neutral rate for its 2024 budget.

Those governing entities include the county, cities, school districts, cemetery districts, fire districts and watershed districts, as well as the Northeast Kansas Library System, the Meadowlark Extension District and others.

Since 2021, each taxing entity must now create a budget based on its “revenue-neutral rate” (RNR), which is determined by taking the actual amount of taxes levied for last year’s budget divided by this year’s assessed value.

To create a RNR budget, if an entity’s property valuation increases, then the entity must lower the mill levy to stay at the revenue-neutral rate.

If an entity plans to collect more local taxes than what is set by the RNR, all taxpayers within the entity’s district must be notified and a special public hearing must be held. Many entities hold their RNR budget hearings a few minutes before their hearing for their annual proposed budget.

This is the second year that county clerk offices in Kansas have been required to send a RNR statement by mail. The state will reimburse the counties for the cost of the mailings again this year, but next year, the county’s will be required to cover the cost, it was reported.

