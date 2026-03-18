Residents pack church for town hall

Property rights, tribal relations and alternative energy dominated discussions at a town hall meeting last Wednesday with the Jackson County Commission.

The event drew more than 250 people to Evangel Church in Holton where commissioners – Linda Gerhardt, Mark Pruett and Keith Kelly – answered questions from the public on a wide range of topics.

The three-hour event was hosted by a group of county residents and was moderated by Rowdy Meyer.

During the meeting, the commissioners answered questions that had been previously submitted by county residents on a variety of issues, as well as answered questions from those present.

Budget

Meyer said that, according to the Kansas Department of Revenue, the county’s budget authority has increased 35 percent since 2021. During the same timeframe, incomes have only grown 3.9 percent and inflation has increased by 19.6 percent.

Commissioners said some county services are required by the state while others are optional. Pruett said 14 current county services are considered unfunded mandates, meaning the state requires counties to provide them but does not give counties funds to cover the cost.

The county also provides annual appropriations to several entities that serve the county, such as NEK-CAP ($5,000), Northeast Kansas Multi-County Health Department ($79,000), Jackson County Conservation District ($68,000), Jackson County Fair Association ($38,024) and more.

Kelly said the county doesn’t have to subsidize those agencies, but it could affect how those agencies are operated if they aren’t.

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