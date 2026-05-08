Register of deeds launches new records management system

The Jackson County Register of Deeds Office has announced the implementation of AVID, a new land records management system from Fidlar Technologies of Davenport, Iowa, into the office, according to Jackson County Register of Deeds Jerica Holt.

Jackson County worked with Fidlar Technologies to implement the new technology via data conversion, installation and training sessions. With AVID, the county will utilize the latest technology in land records document management.

Major new enhancements include:

• Powerful reporting features, allowing the county to track important metrics and data on the office.

• Efficient workflow, improving turnaround times from when a document is submitted to when it is recorded.

• Hosted environment keeps the office functioning in the event of a disaster while also keeping the document images and information secure.

In addition to the AVID land records system used by Register of Deeds office staff, the office is also rolling out two new search programs for the public, Laredo, a subscription-based service for users who consistently search in Jackson County, and Tapestry, which is designed for one-time or occasional users who want to search deeds in all counties that utilize Fidlar’s services, Holt said.

Laredo is a robust and powerful tool for professional users, such as title examiners, abstractors and real estate professionals who require frequent, heavy-volume access to local public land records. By signing up for a subscription with the county, they can search for official public records via the Laredo desktop application or through the web-based Laredo Anywhere portal.

Subscription costs are $100 per month for those who utilize its services for 250 minutes or less with a 25-cents-per-minute overage, $150 per month for those who utilize its services for 251 to 500 minutes with a 23-cents-per-minute overage, $200 per month for those who utilize its services for 501 to 1,000 minutes with an 18-cents-per-minute overage, $250 per month for those who utilize its services for 1,001 to 2,000 minutes with a 15-cents per minute overage and $350 per month for unlimited access.

Fidlar Technologies offers many training webinars and documentation for anyone interested in becoming a Laredo user. Visit www.fidlar.com/laredo.aspx for more information.

Tapestry is an online browser-based search tool that gives the public access to searching the Official Public Record with an $8.95 fee per search. Designed to be easy-to-use for the general public and more experienced searchers, you can visit Tapestry at www.landrecords.com or via the link on the county’s website. In addition, if assistance is needed, Fidlar Technologies will be available for support via phone or email during business hours.

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