Recorder wins KPA award

The Holton Recorder and its staff have won 11 Kansas Press Association contest honors this year in the Division V circulation category, it has been reported.

Ali Holcomb won first place in Feature Package for her article and photo about Gerald Copeland’s newest carved sculpture on the west side of the Holton Square.

David Powls, editor and publisher, won first place in Editorial Pages and Brian Sanders received first place in Military Story for his article about a Pearl Harbor ceremony honoring Milton Henry Davis.

Other honors included:

* Second place for Best Front Page by Recorder staff.

* Second place for Design and Layout Excellence by Recorder staff.

* Second place for News and Writing Excellence by Recorder staff.

* Third place for Feature Story for an article on the Veterans Club breakfasts written by Sanders.

* Third place for Local Business Story for an article about The Barn On The Prairie written by Sanders.

* Third place for Sports Pages by Recorder staff.

* Third place for Sports Story for an article about the Holton High School girls volleyball team qualifying for the state tournament written by Holcomb.

* Third place for Special Section for the newspaper’s annual Soil Conservation Section, which highlights Jackson County Conservation District award winners.