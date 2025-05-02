Recorder announces 15th Super Football Pick'em contest

Will the Kansas City Chiefs be­come the first National Football League team in history to land a Super Bowl “three-peat,” or will the Philadelphia Eagles avenge their loss to the Chiefs two years ago in the NFL championship game?

That question will be answered when the Chiefs and the Eagles clash in Super Bowl LIX, to be played Sunday, Feb. 9 — and local football fans are encouraged to make their predictions for the final score in The Holton Recorder’s 15th-annual Super Football Pick­’em Contest.

The Recorder and other area businesses are sponsoring the an­nual Super Football Pick’em Con­test, with the top prize to be award­ed to the person who correctly pre­dicts, or predicts closest to, the fi­nal score of the big game and the winner. This year’s top prize is a 43-inch smart TV, the largest such prize to be awarded in the contest’s his­tory.

This year’s NFL championship game will be a rematch of Super Bowl LVII, in which the Chiefs mounted a fourth-quarter come­back against the Eagles and won 38-35. The Feb. 9 championship game will be played at Caesars Su­perdome in New Orleans, La. — the eighth time the game has been played in that venue — with kick­-off scheduled for 5:30 p.m. local time.

Businesses participating in this year’s Super Football Pick’em include American Family Insurance-Brad Noller, agent, Beverley Brown Boutique, Bumper To Bumper, Casey’s (both locations in Holton), Cecil K’s Hometown Market, Dairy Queen, Ellis Boys Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Finer Than A Frog Hair Bar & Grill, Free State Gaming, Giant Communications, Ginger Snips Salon of Beauty, GNBank, Holton Dental, Holton Mercantile, Holton Napa Auto Parts Inc., ICE Automotive, Jackson Farmers Inc., Jayhawk TV and Appliances, Lasting Impressions, Mare’s Coffee Shop & Cool Stuff, Medical Pharmacy, Nelson’s Retail Liquor, Netawaka Family Fitness Center, Pizza Hut, Prairie Band One Stop, Tarwater Farm and Home, The Farmers State Bank, Trails Cafe, Vintage Park at Holton, Wilson Tire and The Holton Recorder.

For more on this and other stories, please log in to your holtonrecorder.net account and select "Jan. 29, 2025" under "E-Editions."