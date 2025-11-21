Real estate, property tax notices mailed to county residents

Real estate and personal property tax statements were mailed to Jackson County property owners last Thursday, it was reported.

The first half of taxes are due on Monday, Dec. 22, and the second half are due May 11, 2026. Tax payments will be honored if postmarked on or before the due date.

If no payment is made by Dec. 22, then the full amount of personal property tax and half of the real estate tax becomes due with interest, it was reported.

Mill levies for many taxing entities, including the county, area school districts and some cities, are down this year.

One mill is $1 in tax for every $1,000 of a property’s assessed valuation.

A property owner’s total tax statement is based on the assessed valuation of their property and the mill rates of the taxing entities that property resides in.

The Jackson County 2025 tax levy is 70.417 mills and will be used to fund the 2026 county budget. This tax rate is a decrease of 2.243 mills from the 72.660 mills used to fund the current budget.

Six city councils in the county decreased their mill levies and three approved an increase.

