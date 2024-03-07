Raises for RV teachers, staff OK'd

Teachers in the Royal Valley district will receive a 6.3 percent salary increase in pay as part of new salary negotiations approved Monday night during the Royal Valley Board of Education meeting.

“Our school board has worked very hard to keep our school district’s base salary extremely competitive among all public schools in eastern Kansas,” Board President Boone Smith said. “We’re giving $515 a month towards health insurance for every employee, part-time or full-time, who participates in our school’s health insurance. We pay teachers almost $400 per graduate credit hour. We have a fantastic community, and we support our teachers and our staff. We are a great place to work.”

The board approved the ratified negotiated teacher agreement, which includes a $3,000 increase in the starting salary for new teachers. The new starting salary is now $48,000.

Current teaching staff will also receive salary increases based on “step movement experience,” it was reported.

As part of the new contract, the district will also increase its monthly contribution for health insurance for employees from $490 to $515 per month.

“This will cover $25 of the $30 increase on an individual health insurance plan,” Superintendent Aaric Davis said.

The board also approved a 6.03 percent salary increase for classified staff and administrators.

