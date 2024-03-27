Pruett opens Easy Choice Plumbing and Pipe

After 10 years of working as a commercial plumber and pipefitter for McElroy’s in Topeka, Joe Pruett of Holton decided to strike out on his own.

“My wife and I had talked about it, and I’d kicked around the idea,” Pruett said of opening his own business, Easy Choice Plumbing and Pipe. “I liked the challenge of it, since I am from this area and I know people from way north to way south.”

A 2000 graduate of Holton High School and the son of Mark and Vickie Pruett of Holton, Pruett opened Easy Choice at the end of 2023.

“We’re a veteran-owned, family-run business,” said Pruett, who also served in the Marines from 2001 to 2005. “That’s my emphasis — that the people around here have somebody they can call and know that they can depend on to do the work.”

Pruett was drawn to plumbing and pipefitting, viewing it as “a unique industry in a lot of aspects,” and went to work as an apprentice for five years. He later went to work for McElroy’s and became a member of Local 441 Plumbers and Pipefitters Union of Kansas, the latter being a continuation of a family tradition.

“I was raised in a union family — my dad was in a union, my grandpa was in a union — and I knew that it was the direction that I wanted to go,” he said.

His chosen profession is “a unique industry in a lot of aspects,” he said, and keeping up with the changes in it is a challenge he enjoys.

To read the rest of the article, please subscribe to The Holton Recorder.