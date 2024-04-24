Proposal would add Prairie Lake to watershed plan

A proposal by Delaware Watershed Joint District 10 to adopt Holton’s Prairie Lake into its watershed plan is likely to result in repairs to the lake’s flood control structures that the city has been looking at for some time, the Holton City Commission was told at its regular meeting on Monday.

Watershed manager Greg Maxwell and watershed board member Frank Gilliland met with commissioners to discuss the watershed’s proposal to adopt Prairie Lake into its conservation plan, in order to improve flood control and rehabilitate flood control structures at the lake.

The proposal to add the lake to the Delaware Watershed plan, if approved by commissioners, would result not only in dam improvements and replacement of the lake’s concrete spillway, but it would also include dredging of silt in the lake and possible improvements in water storage that would give Holton “a rehabbed structure serving as a reliable second water source for another 82 years,” according to the proposal.

Commissioners gave the watershed’s proposal a positive reception, noting that the watershed’s proposed improvements at the lake would also free up city funds for other uses, as the commission had previously discussed repairs to the Prairie Lake dam and spillway but had not taken any action as yet due to cost concerns.

Prairie Lake is located within the watershed’s boundaries, Maxwell noted, adding that the city-owned lake is in need of a flood control upgrade, and with “950 acres coming down” if the lake’s dam is breached, there is a need for flood mitigation measures that should be looked at beforehand.

