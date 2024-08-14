Primary Election winners named

Holton’s Craig Bowser and Sean Willcott were declared unofficial winners last evening in their respective Republican primary election races for State Legislature positions.

Bowser received 5,002 votes in his Kansas Senate District 1 race while Atchison’s Dr. John Eplee received 4,495 votes in the race and incumbent Dennis Pyle of Hiawatha received 2,804 votes.

Willcott received 1,796 votes in his Kansas House of Representatives District 62 race to 1,626 for Dylan Keim of Seneca and 1,095 votes for Dort Goodman of Sabetha.

Meanwhile incumbent Republican Tracey Mann of Salina won his primary election race in U.S. Representative 1st District easily with 56,281 votes to 7,960 for Eric Bloom of Lawrence.

Likewise, Republican Derek Schmidt of Independence won his primary election in U.S. Representative 2nd District easily with 34,452 votes. Schmidt’s closest challenger in a field of five candidates was Shawn Tiffany of Delavan with 12,812 votes. On the Democrat side of this race, Nancy Boyda of Baldwin City edged Matt Kleinmann of Kansas City by a 13,155 to 12,338 margin.

The Jackson County primary election unofficial results yesterday were as follows:

The primary election results for the contested races were as follows:

For U.S. Representative 1st District, Republican Tracey Mann received 1,443 votes to 491 for Republican Eric Bloom and Democrat Paul Buskirk of Lawrence received 298 votes.

For U.S. Representative 2nd District, Democrat Nancy Boyda received 13 votes to 4 votes for Democrat Matt Kleinmann. On the Republican side, Derek Schmidt received 86 votes to 18 for Shawn Tiffany, 12 for Jeff Kahrs of Topeka, 5 for Michael Ogle of Topeka and 2 for Chad Young of Lawrence.

For Kansas Senate District 1, on the Republican side, Craig Bowser was favored with 1,461 votes to 455 for Dennis Pyle and 256 for Dr. John Eplee. There were 30 write-in votes on the Democrat side.

For Kansas State Representative 62 District, on the Republican side, Jackson County voters favored Sean Willcott with 546 votes to 116 votes for Dylan Keim of Seneca and 71 for Dort Goodman of Sabetha. On the Democrat side, there were five write-in votes.

For County Commission 2nd District, on the Republican side, Jackson County voters favored Linda Gerhardt with 378 votes to 289 for Matt DeVader. There were 23 write-in votes on the Democrat side.

For County Commission 3rd District, on the Republican side, Jackson County voters favored Keith Kelly with 424 votes to 255 votes for Tom Hoffman. There were 12 votes on the Democrat side.

For County Attorney, on the Republican side, Jackson County voters favored Bethany Lee with 1,828 votes while Republican Jeff Morrow received 304 votes. There were 31 votes on the Democrat side.

