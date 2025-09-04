Preparations under way for Holton Easter Egg Hunts

Easter is Sunday, April 20, and preparation are now being made for two big Easter egg hunts here.

April Lemon of More Than Lemons is organizing an Easter egg hunt, along with area business owners, for 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 19, on the Jackson County Courthouse courtyard.

More than 3,000 eggs are expected to be hidden for the hunt for children ages 13 and under.

Lemon said that participants will be divided into three age groups for the hunt, and area businesses are providing a range of candy, toys, stickers and other prizes for the event.

Some of the eggs will include a slip of paper with a name of a local business. Those who find those eggs will receive an additional prize by visiting that business, Lemon said.

“We’re restarting that tradition,” she said. “All the businesses are coming together.”

Donations of prefilled eggs with candy or prizes are still be accepted for the event from any business in the county or individuals. For more information, contact Lemon at 785-383-2849.

The Jackson County 4-H ambassadors will also host a community Easter egg hunt at 1 p.m. that day at the Northeast Heritage Complex just south of Holton, it has been reported.

This is the third year the ambassadors have sponsored a community hunt.

Children who participate in the hunt will be divided into four age divisions – three and under, four to five, six to seven and eight to 10. There will be one “Golden Egg” per age division.

The ambassadors have recently reached out to area businesses seeking donations of money, candy or business vouchers to help fill more than 4,000 plastic eggs for the event.

Donations can be dropped off or mailed to the Meadowlark Extension Office at 114 W. Fifth St. on the north side of the Holton Square. The office is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The deadline to donate is April 15.

For additional information about the event or to donate, contact Cara Robinson, 4-H program manager, at 785-364-4125 or carar@ksu.edu.

Some other area communities in the county will also hold Easter egg hunts in the coming weeks. Details about those hunts were not yet available.