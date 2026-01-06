Preparations begin for 2026 Jackson County Fair

With the 2025-26 school year in their rearview mirrors, many Jack­son County youths now turn their attention to one of the most impor­tant events of the year — the Jack­son County Fair.

The 101st-annual Jackson Coun­ty Fair has been scheduled for Monday, July 13 through Thurs­day, July 16 at the Northeast Kan­sas Heritage Complex south of Holton, the home of the Jackson County Fair since 2015, and Jack­son County’s 4-H kids are getting their animals and other projects ready for this year’s event.

One of the fair’s biggest events — the fair parade — will bring 4-H’ers and their supporters to Holton’s Town Square on Wednes­day, July 15. Jackson County Fair Board secretary Deb Dillner said the parade’s grand marshal has been chosen but has “not yet been confirmed.”

Dillner also noted that unlike last year, when two concerts were scheduled in connection with the fair, there will not be a Wednesday night concert following the parade and the 4-H style revue at the Marijuana­garet Hund Amphitheater this year.

“Everyone is so busy, it has not been well attended,” Dillner said. “But we are discussing potentially having a concert later in the year.”

As for the county’s 4-H and FFA kids, they are required to en­ter their exhibits online at fairen­try.com by Friday, June 26. Open class exhibitors — whether they have graduated from 4-H programs or would just like to enter their food, crafts or animals regardless of club affiliation — may enter their exhibits online as well.

Great Plains Amusement of Rush Springs, Okla., will bring its carnival rides and games to the fair for a seventh year, it was reported. The carnival will be open after 5 p.m. starting Tuesday, July 14 and running nightly through Saturday, July 18.

More details on the various en­tries may be found in the 2026 fair book, which is available at the Meadowlark Extension District website, www.meadowlark.k-s­tate.edu/4-h/holton/

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