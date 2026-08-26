Home / News / Preliminary enrollment numbers up at Royal Valley
Royal Valley Board of Education President Boone Smith (at left) and Superintendent Aaric Davis (at right) are shown in one of two science classrooms and labs at Royal Valley Middle School that were renovated this summer. Prior to the recent board of education, board members toured the schools to view facility upgrades. (Photo by Ali Holcomb)

Preliminary enrollment numbers up at Royal Valley

Wed, 08/26/2026 - 11:13 holtonadmin
By Ali Holcomb

Enrollment numbers at Royal Valley are up slightly as students returned last week for the start of a new school year.

At the Royal Valley B.O.E. meeting on Aug. 12, Superintendent Aaric Davis reported on the increase. 

“We didn’t grow tremendously, but it is up,” Davis said. “It looks like we’re up about 15 to 20 kids so that’s good. Preschool growth is up a bit too.”

Estimated headcount for the school year is 818 students, which includes 58 kindergarten students. 

Davis said the district’s actual full-time equivalency was 803 last year, but the district was able to use a two-year average for state aid funding, which was 837. 

“This year we get to use a three-year average,” Davis said. “We’re one of the only school districts in the state of Kansas that gets to use a three-year average. You have to qualify for Impact Aid, you have to have military impacted kids and have to have declining enrollment.”

This year Davis is estimating that the district’s FTE will be 831 even though the actual FTE will likely be closer to 825. 

The official headcount day for public school enrollment is Monday, Sept. 21.

For more information on these and other stories, please log in to your holtonrecorder.net account and select “Aug. 19, 2026” under “E-Editions.”

The Holton Recorder

109 W. Fourth St.
Holton, KS 66436
Phone: 785-364-3141

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