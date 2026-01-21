Prairie Band hosting Smithsonian exhibit

The Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation in Mayetta is hosting the “Americans” Smithsonian Institution traveling exhibition now through Feb. 22 at the Rock Building, 16281 Q Rd. west of Mayetta.

Exhibit hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday; however, the exhibit will be closed when the Nation is closed, such as Monday, Jan. 19, for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The exhibit is free to view.

“Americans” is based on an exhibition of the same name at the National Museum of the American Indian. The Smithsonian exhibition comes to Kansas through an exclusive partnership between Humanities Kansas and the Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street program.

Curated by Paul Chaat Smith (Comanche) and Cécile R. Ganteaume, the “Americans” exhibition uncovers the many ways American Indian images, names and stories have been part of the nation’s identity since before the country began. “Americans” uses historical photographs and objects representative of those in the Smithsonian's collection to tell their stories.

Visitors to “Americans” have the opportunity to experience unique local exhibitions and programming at each Smithsonian host venue.

“The ‘Americans’ tour provides an opportunity for Kansans to tell their stories alongside a dynamic national exhibition from the Smithsonian,” said Julie Mulvihill, Humanities Kansas executive director. “We are grateful for the expertise and leadership provided by the ‘Americans’ host and partner sites.”

In addition to Mayetta, “Americans” has been on display at the Watkins Museum of History in Lawrence, the Iowa and Sac & Fox Mission Museum in Highland and the Mid-America All-Indian Museum in Wichita and will tour three additional Kansas communities through July 5.

Ten Kansas communities are also exploring local Indigenous stories as “Americans” partner sites. All ages will enjoy exhibitions and events featuring local Kansas stories, photographs and artifacts.

