Population estimates released for 2025

Population estimates remain steady or unchanged here, with slight increases noted in several towns in the county, according to new estimates recently released by the U.S. Census Bureau.

The new Vintage 2024 estimates, which were released by the U.S. Census Bureau on May 15, mark the difference in population in town and cities throughout the country from 2023 to 2024.

According to the estimates, the city of Holton experienced the largest jump in growth, increasing by 29 people from 3,393 in 2023 to 3,422 in 2024.

Population estimates are the calculated number of people living in an area at a specified point in time, according to the Bureau. The estimated population is calculated using the following formula: population base plus births minus deaths plus migration.

According to the 2020 Census, the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation has a population of 1,529.

Jackson County’s overall population, including the PBP Nation, has been growing steadily in the last five years, according to U.S. Census Bureau stats.

In 2024, the county’s population was estimated at 13,525 people, which was an increase of 133 from 13,392 in 2023 and an increase of 240 from 13,285 in 2022. In 2020, the county’s population was estimated at 13,230.

According to the most recent U.S. Census Bureau figures, the state of Kansas’ population was estimated at 2,970,606 last year, which is an increase of 19,106 from 2,951,500 in 2023. The population was 2,937,324 in 2022.

According to the Bureau, cities of all sizes across the U.S. grew on average from 2023 to 2024 with Southern and Western cities experiencing accelerated growth.

