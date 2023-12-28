Plea deal may net 10-year prison sentence for Auburn man

A first-degree murder charge against an Auburn man in connec­tion with a May 2021 traffic acci­dent north of Holton that left a Topeka woman dead and four oth­ers injured has been dismissed as part of a plea deal that could still result in a 10-year prison sentence, it has been reported.

At an arraignment hearing on Friday, Dec. 15 in Jackson County District Court, Robert E. Love Jr., 44, en­tered no contest pleas to two counts of aggravated battery while driving under the influence and one count each of aggravated bat­tery and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer as charged in the accident.

Love had also been charged with first-degree murder and nine other misdemeanor and infraction charges in connection with the May 2021 accident that resulted in the death of Shai Boyd, 26, of Topeka. According to a plea deal approved by Jackson County Dis­trict Court Judge Norbert Marek, those charges were dismissed.

Defense attorney Jason Belveal of Holton said the intended result of the plea deal with Jackson County Attorney Jeff Morrow is to have Love serve a 10-year prison sentence on the remaining charges. The sentencing hearing has been set for Friday, Feb. 23, 2024.

“My understanding from Mor­row is that the family of the de­ceased was supportive of this plea and sentencing,” Belveal said.

The charges against Love stemmed from a vehicle pursuit that began on the night of May 27, 2021, after Jackson County sherif­f’s officers were notified that a Holton police officer was in pur­suit of a 2009 Dodge Avenger driven by Love, who reportedly failed to stop for the officer and continued northbound out of Holton on U.S. Highway 75.

The Avenger then reportedly headed east on 254th Road, then turned northbound on V Road. Sheriff’s officers then joined pursuit of the Avenger, which headed west on 286th Road toward U.S. 75 and failed to stop at the road’s intersection with the highway, colliding with a southbound 2018 Jeep Renegade driven by Sara Ditch of Topeka. Both vehi­cles left the roadway, with the Avenger landing on its side.

