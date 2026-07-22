Pilot escapes serious injury in plane crash

No serious injuries were reported after a cropdusting plane crashed last Monday afternoon in a field in northeast Jackson County, according to Sheriff Tim Morse and the Kansas Highway Patrol.

David Brocklehurst, 49, of Vernon, Texas, was listed by KHP as the pilot of the 1973 model plane that was flying north through the area when it reportedly struck a communication pole while flying 100 feet above ground.

At about 12:30 p.m. on Monday, sheriff’s officers responded to a report of a plane crash in a field half a mile south of Kansas Highway 9 between Y and Z roads, or about two miles east-southeast of Whiting.

Brocklehurst reportedly walked from the site of the crash to a nearby farm house for help and did not appear to have life-threatening injuries, Sheriff Morse said. Brocklehurst was later treated by Jackson County EMS paramedics at the scene but reportedly refused transport to an area hospital.

Firefighters from Netawaka and Whiting responded to the plane crash and were able to extinguish the fire caused by the crash, Sheriff Morse noted.

The plane was registered to Heinen Brothers Ag Services of Seneca, which provides crop-dusting services to farmers in the area, it was reported.