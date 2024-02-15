Pesidential preference primary to be held March 19

Instead of holding a caucus to select a presidential candidate for each political party, a presidential preference primary election will be held on March 19 in Kansas, it has been reported.

In a “preference” primary, vote totals are used to allocate party delegates to candidates at the national convention.

The last presidential preference primary in Kansas was held in 1992, it was reported.

Candidates listed on the Democratic ballot include Marianne Williamson, Jason Michael Palmer, Dean Phillips and current President Joseph R. Biden Jr.

Candidates on the Republican ballot include former President Donald J. Trump, Nikki R. Haley, Ron DeSantis and Ryan L. Binkley.

Tuesday, Feb. 20, is the deadline to register to vote or update your voter registration information in order to participate in the presidential preference primary.

If you will be 18 years old before March 19, you can register to vote to vote at the Jackson County Clerk’s Office or by mail.

Forms are also available at www.voteks.org. For more information, call the clerk’s office at 785-364-2891.

Registration forms can also be found at https://sos.ks.gov/forms/elections/voterregistration.pdf

Advance voting will begin on March 4 at the Jackson County Clerk’s Office, which is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Any registered voter can vote in advance. The deadline to vote in advance is noon on Monday, March 18.

Voters can also request to have a ballot mailed to them by calling the clerk’s office. The last day to request a ballot is Feb. 20.

The presidential preference primary will be held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at your assigned polling place on March 19.