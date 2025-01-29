Personal property filing changes notes

Personal property owners in Kansas are no longer required to file an annual rendition of their property with their county appraiser’s office if no changes have been made in the past year.

Jackson County Appraiser Kate Immenschuh recently sent a letter to all county residents with personal property, such as ATVS, boats and golf carts, explaining the change.

“Last year, the Kansas Legislature passed Senate Bill 410, which removes the annual reporting requirement for taxpayers with personal property, as well as lowers some of the penalty fees for filing late or not filing at all.

“The lawmakers decided it was easier this way,” Immenschuh said of the change. “It’s now a one-time filing instead of a yearly filing. We’ve already had a lot of calls about the change.”

If there are any changes to report regarding personal property, taxpayers are still required to file a rendition for that tax year to avoid penalties, Immenschuh said.

Examples of changes that should be reported are the purchase of new personal property, the sale of personal property and changes to the address or use of personal property, Immenschuh said.

Previously, the appraiser’s office would mail a rendition form each year to all county residents with personal property to complete, sign and return by March 15 to help officials determine taxes. Those annual forms will no longer be mailed out due to the new law.

