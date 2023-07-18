Pay raises approved for Jackson Heights teachers

Teachers in the Jackson Heights school district will receive base salary increases of $2,000 for the 2023-24 and the 2024-25 school years, according to a ratified teach­er salary contract that was ap­proved on Monday by the USD 335 Board of Education.

According to the approved con­tract, the base salary for teachers in the Jackson Heights district was in­creased from last year’s $41,000 to $43,000 for the coming school year — an increase of about five per­cent — along with $600 pay “steps” according to each teacher’s level of continuing education and years of service.

The two-year agreement also in­cludes another $2,000 base salary increase for the 2024-25 school year, with the base set at $45,000 — an increase of about 4.75 per­cent, board members noted. No other details about the second year of the contract were discussed by the board.

District Superintendent Jim Howard said negotiations between board representatives and teachers was “amicable” and “fair,” with an emphasis placed on a two-year contract this time around due to an anticipated increase in enrollment involving students who had previ­ously attended school at Wetmore coming to Jackson Heights.

“It was the first time I’d worked through a two-year deal, and I think it makes sense,” Howard said. “It made sense because we know we’re going to have more funding based on the kids coming in.”

