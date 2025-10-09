Patriot Day plans set

This Thursday, Sept. 11, marks 24 years since the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on American soil — a date now recognized as “Patriot Day.”

Holton’s two veterans organizations — Mary L. Bair American Legion Post 44 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1367 — are planning activities to recognize the events of that day and honor those who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks on Washington, D.C., New York City and Pennsylvania.

Local veterans are planning to stand at the intersection of U.S. Highway 75 (Arizona Avenue) and Kansas Highway 16 (Fourth Street) from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in Holton, followed by a short ceremony at Holton’s Linscott Park.

The public is invited to participate.