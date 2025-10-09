Home / News / Patriot Day plans set

Patriot Day plans set

Wed, 09/10/2025 - 14:13 holtonadmin

This Thursday, Sept. 11, marks 24 years since the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on American soil — a date now recognized as “Patriot Day.”

Holton’s two veterans organizations — Mary L. Bair American Legion Post 44 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1367 — are planning activities to recognize the events of that day and honor those who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks on Washington, D.C., New York City and Pennsylvania.

Local veterans are planning to stand at the intersection of U.S. Highway 75 (Arizona Avenue) and Kansas Highway 16 (Fourth Street) from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in Holton, followed by a short ceremony at Holton’s Linscott Park.

The public is invited to participate.

The Holton Recorder

109 W. Fourth St.
Holton, KS 66436
Phone: 785-364-3141

holtonrecordernews@gmail.com

 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Greer Citizen newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media