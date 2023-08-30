Patches purchase 705 Antiques

Carrie and Travis Patch have taken ownership of the 705 Antiques store north of Holton along U.S. Highway 75 and have renamed it Patch’s 705 Antiques & Gifts.

The couple purchased the business from Kathy Farmer McNeel on Aug. 1.

Carrie operated an antique store at the Gage Shopping Center in Topeka from 2002 to 2004 called Cabbage Rose Antique Store & Gifts. She said she was eager to get back into the same line of work after working at Quality Monuments in Holton.

“I loved doing it. It was always my dream,” Carrie said. “How often do people get to live their dreams? Not very often.”

Carrie had a booth at 705 Antiques for about a year in half when McNeel asked if the couple, who were marred last month, wanted to buy the business so she could retire.

“We talked it over and decided it would be a wonderful opportunity for us,” Carrie said.

The store includes 23 vendors with booths featuring a variety of antique items, including furniture, cookware, seasonal décor, dishes, dolls and doll clothes, bottles, photos, memorabilia, collectibles and more.

“Part of what I really love about our shop is that we are recyclers. These are things that were made to last,” Carrie said. “They’re high quality items.”

All the antique store’s vendors are from the area, and the Patches said they are not accepting new vendors at this time.

