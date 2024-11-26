Parade of Lights, Homes Tour set for Dec. 14

The 24th annual Christmas Parade of Lights and the Christmas Homes Tour will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14, to bring some holiday spirit to Jackson County.

The evening’s activities will kick off at 5 p.m. when Studio 1 Dance Center students are set to perform to Christmas songs outside on the east side of the Jackson County Courthouse.

The Parade of Lights will be held at 5:30 p.m. around the Holton Town Square, it has been reported.

Law enforcement, emergency personnel, city and county departments, area clubs, service organizations, churches, businesses, school groups and families are all encouraged to participate in the annual light-up parade that features vehicles and floats covered in Christmas lights. School floats are also encouraged and welcomed.

Line-up for the parade starts at 5 p.m. along New York Avenue, just north of the downtown Casey’s.

Participants are encouraged to be creative with their entries and light up vehicles, floats, farm machinery and other methods of transportation with holiday lights.

Prizes will be awarded for Best Religious Entry, Best Club or Organization Entry and Best Business Entry.

Pre-registration for the parade is not required, but if you’d like to report that you will be in the parade, you can contact The Holton Recorder at 785-364-3141 or send an e-mail to holtonrecordernews@gmail.com. There is no charge to participate.

After the parade, Santa Claus will meet with children at his special house set up on the south side of the Jackson County courtyard next to the gazebo.

Santa will also be available at the Santa House from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. each Thursday in December – Dec. 5, 12 and 19 – for children to meet with him for free.

