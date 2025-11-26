Parade of Lights, Homes Tour set

The 25th annual Christmas Parade of Lights and several other holiday celebrations, including the Christmas Homes Tour, will be held on Saturday, Dec. 13, to help usher some holiday cheer into Jackson County.

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. that day, a Christmas Homes Tour will be held at the homes of Brooke Rodvelt and family, David and Christa McCullough, David and Cassie Tinney and Mike and Stephanie Watkins.

“The homeowners put in so much time and effort to execute the Homes Tour in such a beautiful way,” said Ashlee York, Holton/Jackson County Chamber of Commerce director.

A hospitality hall for ticket holders will also be set up at Mare’s Coffee Shop & Cool Stuff on the west side of the Holton Square that day, featuring special treats and drinks.

Tickets for the Homes Tour are $15 in advance and can be purchased at the Chamber office at 104 W. Fifth St. on the north side of the Square or at any main bank location in Holton. Day of tickets will be available for purchase for $20 at Mare’s.

The evening’s activities will kick off at 5 p.m. when Studio 1 Dance Center students are set to perform to Christmas songs outside on the east side of the Jackson County Courthouse.

The Parade of Lights will start at 5:30 p.m. and travel around the Holton Town Square with this year’s Chamber Hall of Fame honorees to serve as grand marshals.

All law enforcement, emergency personnel, city and county departments, area clubs, service organizations, churches, businesses, school groups and families are all encouraged to participate in the annual light-up parade that features vehicles and floats covered in Christmas lights. School floats are also encouraged and welcomed.

Lineup for the parade starts at 5 p.m. along New York Avenue, just north of the downtown Casey’s.

Participants are encouraged to be creative with their entries and light up vehicles, floats, farm machinery and other methods of transportation with holiday lights.

Prizes will be awarded for Best Religious Entry, Best Club or Organization Entry and Best Business Entry.

Pre-registration for the parade is not required, but if you’d like to report that you will be in the parade, or if you have any questions about the parade, you can contact The Holton Recorder at 785-364-3141 or send an email to holtonrecordernews@gmail.com. There is no charge to participate.

After the parade, Santa Claus will meet with children at his special “Santa House” set up on the south side of the Jackson County courtyard next to the gazebo.

