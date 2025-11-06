Orb hunt is on!

The hunt is on for glass orbs in Jackson County!

The glass orb scavenger hunt, “Seek. Find. Keep.” is back for a fourth year, and more than 125 unique orbs will be hidden here at public parks and trails this summer.

The first 42 orbs, which are each about the size of an orange, were hidden Memorial Day weekend in public places in the county’s nine towns, according to April Lemon of More Than Lemons and a member of the Jackson County Tourism Council, which sponsors the hunt.

“They can be found at parks, lakes and walking trails. Basically, any public property with public access,” Lemon said.

More orbs will be hidden this summer on June 28 and July 26. Orbs can be found in each of the county’s towns, including Holton, Mayetta, Hoyt, Circleville, Denison, Netawaka, Delia, Whiting and Soldier, as well as Banner Creek Reservoir, which is located just west of Holton.

Lemon designs and crafts each orb that is hidden.

“The orbs are all completely different. I have some pumpkin-shaped orbs with leaves. Some of the orbs glow in the dark, but they are all colorful,” she said. “Some have different textures and some have floral scenes. They are all fun and unique. At the end of June, there are several orbs that are red, white and blue for the Fourth of July.”

Lemon starts working on creating the orbs for the hunt in February. Each orb is stamped with JaCo Orb Drop 2025 and the tourism website.

Similar information is also included on a tag that is added to the base of the orb.

Those who find an orb are asked to take a photo of themselves with it and register at www.exploreholton.com. Each orb is numbered at the bottom and includes the year it was crafted.

Whoever finds an orb can keep it, but tourism council members ask that each household only keep one orb per year in order to allow other people to participate and find them.

