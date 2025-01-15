Open house for Banner building set for Jan. 18

The public is invited to attend an open house for the new event center at Banner Creek Reservoir from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, it has been reported.

A special ribbon-cutting ceremony is being planned for 8 a.m. that morning followed by an open house appreciation breakfast at the new building located on the north side of the reservoir.

Members of Friends of Banner Creek Reservoir and the Jackson County Commissioners are hosting the appreciation breakfast, which is a “come and go” event.

“We’re getting to finally show it off,” said Kurt Zibell, Banner Creek Reservoir director, of the event center. “We’re excited to show people what we’ve been working on for the past eight years.”

Zibell said that he is now taking reservations for events at the new building. To make a reservation, call the reservoir office at 785-364-4236.

Rentals fees are $350 a day if the event is held on a Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday and $450 a day if the event is held on a Friday or Saturday.

Those who rent the space will have it for the entire day, he said. Each renter will receive a specific digital code to unlock the event center for their event.

Those attending an event at the building will not be required to pay the $5 fee when entering the reservoir, Zibell said.

The event center is also available for weddings for a $1,500 fee. Zibell said the fee includes access to the building on Friday through noon on Sunday, use of the chapel at the reservoir and free entrance to the reservoir for all the wedding guests.

To read the rest of the article, please subscribe to The Holton Recorder.