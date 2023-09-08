Online reservations available for camping spots at Banner

Reservations for camping spots at Banner Creek Reservoir are now being taken through Campspot, an online reservation system.

Kurt Zibell, Banner Creek Reservoir director, said the new online system launched in early July to help streamline the reservation process at the lake, located west of Holton.

“The main advantage is that this allows us to keep track of things better,” Zibell said. “We were doing everything by pen and paper. In the past, we couldn’t really do reservations because it was hard to keep track of all of them. I also wanted to put more of the process into the users’ hands and give the campers more control of it.”

Reservations for the reservoir’s 91 camping sites with electrical hook-ups, as well as 12 primitive camping spots, can now be reserved online at www.campspot.com.

Zibell said that reservations for camping spots at Cedar Point and the south side of the reservoir can be made any time for the 2023 season now through the website. Reservations for the Deer Run camping loop can only be made the day of the stay.

“You can’t book Deer Run in advance,” he said.

All reservations that include a Friday or Saturday are a three-night minimum stay. The maximum stay is 14 nights.

“After 14 days, if they want to stay with us longer, they must book a different spot or they must leave for 24 hours before they can rebook the same spot,” he said.

Campers with reservations must still stop at the front gate to be checked in, he said.

Those will an annual pass to the reservoir need to use the code ANNUALPASS at checkout to receive their discount, Zibell said. Passes will be confirmed at check in. Annual passes are $35 and can be purchased at the lake office.

Zibell said that reservations for Cedar Point and the south side for the 2024 camping season will open to the public on the website at 10 a.m. on Jan. 17.

