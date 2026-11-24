There’s a hole on the west side of Holton’s Town Square where Shortie’s Diesel Service used to be.

The single-story building at 403 New York Ave. that stood between Jhett’s Pizza and Forth+Ember (formerly known as Midwest Dixie Boutique) was demolished last week at the request of the build­ing’s owner, Luke Deeters, owner of Jhett’s Pizza. Deeters had pur­chased the building earlier this year from the family of its previous owner, the late Willy Wilson.

Deeters, however, hasn’t ex­pressed any plans for new con­struction to fill the space where Shortie’s once stood, whether it’s with an expansion of his pizzeria or with a new business.

“We’re not sure yet,” Deeters said on Friday after demolition was complete. “I haven’t nailed any­thing down exactly for what we’re going to do with it. So far, I’ve just enjoyed listening to so many peo­ple giving their opinions on what they’d like to see. I’ve just been soaking it all in.”

Deeters also noted that the for­mer Shortie’s building was pur­chased “as is,” and there was not much, if anything, to clear out of the building before demolition be­gan.

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