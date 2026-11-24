Old Shortie's Diesel building razed on west side of Square
There’s a hole on the west side of Holton’s Town Square where Shortie’s Diesel Service used to be.
The single-story building at 403 New York Ave. that stood between Jhett’s Pizza and Forth+Ember (formerly known as Midwest Dixie Boutique) was demolished last week at the request of the building’s owner, Luke Deeters, owner of Jhett’s Pizza. Deeters had purchased the building earlier this year from the family of its previous owner, the late Willy Wilson.
Deeters, however, hasn’t expressed any plans for new construction to fill the space where Shortie’s once stood, whether it’s with an expansion of his pizzeria or with a new business.
“We’re not sure yet,” Deeters said on Friday after demolition was complete. “I haven’t nailed anything down exactly for what we’re going to do with it. So far, I’ve just enjoyed listening to so many people giving their opinions on what they’d like to see. I’ve just been soaking it all in.”
Deeters also noted that the former Shortie’s building was purchased “as is,” and there was not much, if anything, to clear out of the building before demolition began.
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