Nominations sought for HHS Alumnus of the Year

Attention Holton High School alumni: Did one of your classmates make a big difference in the world after graduating from HHS? Would you like to see them honored as your alma mater’s Alumnus of the Year at this year’s HHS Alumni Banquet?

If so, or if you’ve got an idea that might benefit this year’s banquet, Linda Clements would like to hear from you.

Clements, representing the HHS Alumni Association, said plans are being made for this year’s Alumni Banquet, to be held Saturday, May 24 at the Northeast Kansas Heritage Complex, as well as for alumni-related activities to be held what has come to be known as “Glory Days” over Memorial Day weekend in Holton.

So far, however, Clements said the Alumni Association has received only four nominations for Alumnus of the Year — and nominations must be received by Monday, March 31.

“We do not review nominations from previous years, so if someone is nominated one year and does not win, we encourage those folks to make that nomination again, as many years as they want,” Clements said. “We get some really good nominations, so missing out one year doesn't mean that person wouldn't be chosen another year.”

In previous years, nominations for Alumnus of the Year were given a deadline in April or early May, but Clements noted that nominations are being sought before the end of March “to give the winner ample time to make travel arrangements for themselves or family should they live out of town or out of state.”

Nominations for an outstanding teacher or administrator were also sought during the past two years, but Clement said nominations are not being sought this year because no nominations were received in previous years. Besides, she added, teachers and administrators “are fondly remembered and discussed during the banquet program.”

One aspect of the Alumni Banquet that will continue is the sponsorship program, which Clements said began as a “class challenge” to raise funds to keep the banquet going.

“Obviously, we’ll accept any donation anyone might like to give,” she said. “Last year, four classes were Wildcat-level ($250-$999) sponsors and one class donated so much, a new level — the Pride ($1,000 or more) — was created. Three of the classes at the Wildcat level were honored classes last year.”

