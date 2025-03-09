Nominations sought for 21st Chamber Hall of Fame class

Twenty years ago this year, the Holton/Jackson County Chamber of Commerce initiated its Hall of Fame, an effort to honor members of the Chamber who were known for their inspiring leadership, long­time business excellence, entrepre­neurial spirit, community impact and long-time, influential volunteer work in the Jackson County com­munity.

Now, the Chamber is seeking nominations for the 21st round of Hall of Fame inductees, who will join more than 100 county resi­dents and organizations who have previously been honored for their contributions to the community.

“We want to see those nomina­tions coming in,” said Chamber di­rector Ashlee York, who noted that new nominations for the Hall of Fame are due by Tuesday, Sept. 30.

The Chamber Hall of Fame is a celebration of participation in the Chamber and the Jackson County community, it was reported. Nomi­nations are accepted by Chamber members and citizens, then voted upon by the Hall of Fame’s selec­tion committee.

Nominations are open to all Jackson County residents or mem­bers of the workforce who are cur­rently or who have in the past been active with the Holton/Jackson County Chamber. Chamber and community members may submit more than one nomination, it has been reported.

York said nominations submit­ted in previous years do not have to be resubmitted, unless those who submitted them would like to make changes to the nomination forms.

“If people want to update their nominations, they’re more than welcome to do so,” York said. “The nominees might have some new accomplishments, or people might just want to revise the nomi­nation forms.”

