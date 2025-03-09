Nominations accepted for Lunger Award

The Mayetta Pioneer Days Association is still accepting nominations for the 2026 Elizabeth Lunger Woman of Vision Award, it was reported.

Members of the association honored the late Judy Darnell with the inaugural award last spring at Mayetta City Hall.

“This award celebrates the legacy of Elizabeth Lunger, the woman who founded the town of Mayetta in 1886 and worked tirelessly to ensure the town’s growth and success,” said Denise Lundin, co-chair of the Mayetta Pioneer Days Association. “We wish to honor a woman in northeast Kansas who demonstrates an unwavering commitment to positive change and community building, bringing people together in a spirit of unity and mutual respect.”

Nominations are due by Sept. 30 and can be made by completing a nomination form and writing an essay on why the nominee deserves the award.

Nominations forms are available at the Mayetta Pioneer Days Facebook page. Completed forms can be mailed to Elizabeth Lunger Woman of Vision Award, sent in care of Mayetta Pioneer Days Association, P.O. Box 52, Mayetta, KS 66509.

