NextEra touts benefits of solar farm in county

Representatives from NextEra Energy Resources, LLC were here in Holton recently to share their views on the economic benefits of a commercial solar project in Jackson County.

Jeffrey Solar, LLC, a subsidiary of NextEra, is proposing a solar energy project near Delia called the Jeffrey Solar project.

About 10 people attended a meeting hosted by NextEra Energy representatives on Dec. 5 at the VFW Memorial Post 1367 in Holton.

“The Jeffrey Solar project is more than solar panels – it represents a significant capital investment in Kansas,” according to NextEra representatives.

According to information provided by NextEra, the proposed 500-megawatt photovoltaic solar energy generating facility would have a large economic impact here, including an estimated $136 million in additional tax revenue for local communities.

According to NextEra, the Jeffrey Solar project would result in $99 million in total value added to the project area during construction by:

* Supporting more than 1,000 job years during the 36-month construction period and generating $54 million in wages, salaries and benefits locally. (One job year is one year of employment for one worker, it was reported.)

* Generating almost $2 million in additional tax revenue for local governments in the project area.

After the Jeffery Solar project is constructed, NextEra representatives said the project will create $392.5 million in value added to the region by:

* Creating about 2,200 job years and about $99 million in local labor income over the operational life of the project.

* Generating a $25.8 million increase in local tax revenue during the first 10 years following construction and an additional $108.5 million in year 11-30, totaling $134.3 million over the 30-year operational life of the project.

NextEra said that the Jeffery Solar project would begin commercial operation as soon as 2028 if approved and could potentially be a $754 million capital investment.

The company reports that its solar panels create no air or water pollution and do not use water to generate electricity.

