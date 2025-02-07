New RV salaries OK'd

Teachers in the Royal Valley school district will receive a 3.96 percent salary increase next year as part of new salary negotiations approved Monday night during the Royal Valley Board of Education meeting, and the starting salary for new teachers will be increased to $50,000 a year.

“The USD 337 school district cares about its staff and wants to hire the best people. Our school board believes that there is a direct correlation between supporting our employees, having a consistently positive place to work with high standards and providing an excellent education for our students,” Board President Boone Smith said. “Royal Valley USD 337 is a great place for our students to learn, and it’s also a fine place to build a career.”

Current teaching staff will continue to receive salary increases based on “step movement experience,” it was reported.

The base salary for new teachers increased from $48,000 a year to $50,000, which Smith said was one of the highest in the area.

As part of the new contract, the district will also increase its monthly contribution for health insurance for employees from $515 to $540 per month.

“This will cover all but $3 of the increase on an individual health insurance plan,” Superintendent Aaric Davis said.

The agreement also adds $10 to the horizontal steps on the teacher salary schedule.

A new retirement match for employees was also approved. If an employee contributes a minimum of $25 a month into a district-managed retirement plan, then the district will match that $25 a month.

To read the rest of the article, please subscribe to The Holton Recorder.